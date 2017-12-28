The owner of an unlicensed rooming house in North York has pleaded guilty to multiple Ontario Fire Code violations after a 47-year-old woman died in a blaze that tore through the bungalow in November 2016.

A man who owns the illegal eight-room rental house at 177 Elmhurst Ave., near Sheppard Avenue West and Yonge Street, was fined $22,500, plus a 25 per cent victim surcharge and court costs after a provincial court ruled last week that there weren't any fire alarms on the property.

The cause of the blaze was deemed by the Ontario Fire Marshal to be accidental.

Toronto Fire also found that proper smoke and carbon dioxide detectors weren't installed, alongside fire separation barriers, exits, fire extinguishers and fire-proof doors.

"This is an important reminder that violations of the Ontario Fire Code can pose serious risks to residents and can result in tragic consequences," Toronto Fire Service's deputy fire chief Jim Jessop said in a news release Thursday.

A woman, 47, died after being pulled from a burning bungalow in North York on Nov. 30, 2016. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

The man co-owns property management company which runs two other rooming houses in North York and Scarborough.

They were also charged with Ontario Fire Code violations at 45 Irvington Ave. and 57 Farmcrest Dr. after pleading guilty to the offences, a news release said.

Their company was additionally fined $12,500, plus a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge and court costs for the offence at 45 Irvington Ave.

In all cases, the men and their company have received a suspended sentence and a two-year probation order.