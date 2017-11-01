The overdose prevention tent in Moss Park has saved dozens of lives since it opened, but now the volunteers who run it are warning the cold weather could force it to close by the end of the month and the city's back-up plan appears months away.

Health Canada is being asked to approve a fourth supervised-injection site in downtown Toronto as the city continues to deal with opioid overdoses, two councillors confirmed to CBC Toronto on Wednesday. The indoor site would be at the Fred Victor Centre, just across the street from the park.

Coun. Joe Mihevc says he's hopeful Ottawa will move quickly to grant the necessary exemption from federal drug rules, although he declined to say how long that might take.

"It will be processed as quickly as possible," he said.

"They've given us some indication that they will move heaven and earth to get it done as soon as possible which is what we really want at the city."

Matt Johnson, a harm reduction worker who volunteers at the Moss Park site, worries it could take months. Realistically, he says, the tent will be forced to close by the end of the month as temperatures drop. Some nights have already been so cold that drug users have struggled to find veins, he says, although some 20-30 people still go there to inject while double that go to the site to have someone watch over them as they smoke drugs.

"Just because winter comes, people don't stop using," he said.

Harm reduction workers are set to hold a 2 p.m. news conference in the park where they're expected to call on the city to provide a heated trailer so they can keep working.

Johnson says he's worried if they close, more drug users will be forced to use in isolation, something that can be deadly.

The city has been working to move the overdose prevention site indoors since early September, however Mihevc says it's a complex process once governments are involved. He says he knows harm reduction workers are upset with the slow pace of the response, so far.

"I expect them to be frustrated," he said. "I understand and appreciate that impatience."

Approved sites set to open this fall

Both Mihevc and Coun. Joe Cressy say the request has now been sent to Health Canada, however Mark Aston, Fred Victor's executive director, declined to comment, saying only that a number of parties are working hard on the issue.

Health Canada spokesperson Anna Maddison said in an email that the organization is: "committed to reviewing all applications to operate supervised consumption sites as quickly as possible."

Meanwhile, the three permanent supervised injection sites that have already been approved are expected to open this fall, however a temporary site is already open at The Works public health facility, near Yonge and Dundas Square.

"The interim supervised injection services will continue to operate until the permanent site opens," said Toronto Public Health's Brian Kellow in an email.