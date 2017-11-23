Peel Regional Police are searching for three suspects who are reportedly posing as police officers and stealing cash from Mississauga residents.

Investigators are looking into an incident that happened Wednesday at around 2 p.m. involving an elderly victim.

Suspects pose as officers

Police say three suspects went to the victim's residence on Deer Run near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Erindale Station Road. They identified themselves as Peel police and said the victim owed a certain amount of money.

The victim agreed and gave the suspects over $9,000 in Canadian and U.S. currency.

The first suspect is described as a 40-year-old white female with dark hair an average build and a Polish accent.

The second suspect is a white man with an average build and short dark hair.

The third is a white man with an average build.

All three were wearing dark clothing.

Police asking for information

Peel police are urging nearby residents, businesses, or anyone operating a vehicle in the area with a dash-cam, to review their surveillance footage around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133.

Peel Police would like to remind the community that officers will never attend any location requesting money. If you are concerned about the identity of a police officer, please call 9-1-1.