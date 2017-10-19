'Outstanding' tachin is found here

Air Date: Oct 19, 2019 7:45 AM ET

'Outstanding' tachin is found here1:11

Metro Morning's food columnist Suresh Doss visits Arzon Supermarket known for its fragrant tachin, a traditional baked Iranian rice dish.

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Friday

Sunny

21°C

Saturday

A mix of sun and cloud

22°C

Sunday

A mix of sun and cloud

23°C

Monday

Chance of showers

21°C

Tuesday

Chance of showers

15°C

More Weather

Stay Connected with CBC News



Most Viewed

Don't Miss