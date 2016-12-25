If you've had enough of cheese plates and pyjamas, there are plenty of ways to get outside in Toronto this holiday season.

Go skating

Check out rinks around the city for scheduled leisure skates, as well as set times for hockey and shinny. Some rinks are even open on Christmas Day. Head here for schedules. If you want to party and skate simultaneously, Harbourfront Centre is hosting a New Year's Eve skating jam on the 31st, as is Nathan Phillips Square.

Skating at Nathan Phillips Square in downtown Toronto will get a disco makeover on New Year's Eve. (CBC)

Hit the slopes

It's not Tremblant, but if you want to ski in the city, Earl Bales Ski and Snowboard Centre at 4169 Bathurst is now open, with ski and snowboard classes and rentals for all ages. Their website promises "hi-tech snowmaking," ensuring a smooth ride if Toronto's weather isn't cooperating.

Check out a zoo

The High Park Zoo is a perennial hit with kids, where outdoor paddocks house hardier species like bison, cattle and deer. Riverdale farm is another fun option for some all-ages strolling and animal watching, with an added bonus of historic buildings. Admission is free for both. The Toronto Zoo will also be open starting on Boxing Day.

Riverdale Farm has plenty of animals for kids to check out. (CBC)

Go to a market

To keep the Christmas retail therapy going, head to a market. Evergreen Brick Works has events, art exhibits and a daily street food market during the holidays. For an indoor option, St. Lawrence Market reopens Dec. 27th.

Take a walk

If strolling is your speed, Christmas flower shows are on at Allan Gardens and the Centennial Park conservatory, open daily with free entry. For those looking for a faster pace, Parks Canada offers guided tours in Rouge Park. Most run about two hours and many are kid-friendly. The Toronto Outdoor Club also runs a variety of urban hikes.