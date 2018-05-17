Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna accused of assaulting a woman, court documents show

Court documents obtained by CBC Toronto shine a light on the details surrounding Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna's assault charge.

The 23-year-old baseball player was arrested and charged with assault last Tuesday before being released.

Court papers reveal Osuna is accused of assaulting a woman in early May in Toronto.

As part of the conditions of his release, Osuna is barred from possessing any weapons as defined by the Criminal Code of Canada and from purchasing, possessing or consuming alcohol.

He is also barred from coming in contact with the alleged victim or coming within 100 metres of his own home, with the exception of a brief visit with police officers to pick up some belongings.

Osuna was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball when his arrest was announced. He's scheduled to appear in court on June 18.