Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna accused of assaulting a woman, court documents show

23-year-old Osuna, who has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball, has been charged with assaulting a woman in Toronto in early May.

Osuna ordered to stay away from woman he allegedly assaulted as part of release conditions

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna is scheduled to appear in court June 18 following an assault charge last Tuesday. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Court documents obtained by CBC Toronto shine a light on the details surrounding Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna's assault charge.

The 23-year-old baseball player was arrested and charged with assault last Tuesday before being released. 

Court papers reveal Osuna is accused of assaulting a woman in early May in Toronto.  

As part of the conditions of his release, Osuna is barred from possessing any weapons as defined by the Criminal Code of Canada and from purchasing, possessing or consuming alcohol.

He is also barred from coming in contact with the alleged victim or coming within 100 metres of his own home, with the exception of a brief visit with police officers to pick up some belongings.

Osuna was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball when his arrest was announced. He's scheduled to appear in court on June 18. 

