The bulk of a four-alarm fire that tore through at least three row houses near Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street West has been extinguished, but firefighters continue to tend to hot spots, Toronto Fire says.

Residents in the area were evacuated from nearby homes on Argyle Street after the blaze broke out shortly after 5 p.m.

House fire near Ossington and Dundas0:37

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said fire crews arrived on the scene to find tall flames and thick smoke. But were able to keep it from spreading to further adjacent properties.

"The nature of the street — as you can see with the wires behind me and the tightness of the homes — made this a very difficult fire to fight," he told CBC Toronto.

Multiple firefighters were responding to a fire in the Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street West area. (Shawn Benjamin/CBC)

No injuries were reported in the quickly escalating fire, he added.

"It was contained by an exceptional job by our crews."

What caused the fire is not yet known, Jessop said.

'Heat was so intense'

Passerby Andrew Baughn alerted 911 to the fire.

"It looked like a jet of smoke and flames coming out of a hole in a roof," he told CBC Toronto.

By the time he and other residents worked to ensure neighbours, including an elderly woman, were safely out of their homes, the fire had intensified and the heat was unbearable, he said.

"The heat was so intense. We couldn't even stand in front the houses anymore."

Residents are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to the thick, billowing smoke.

Toronto police are urging residents to keep windows and doors shut due to the thick smoke. (Ali Chiasson/CBC)

West Neighbourhood House at 248 Ossington Ave. is opening its doors to anyone displaced by the fire, Coun. Mike Layton said in a tweet.

Police say southbound Dovercourt Road is closed at Dundas Street West. Argyle Street is closed from Ossington Avenue to Dovercourt Road.

Smoke visible elsewhere in the city

Multiple residents reported seeing smoke elsewhere in the city.