Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) is investigating allegations of abuse at a dog sledding company in central Ontario, a spokesperson has confirmed.

"The Society takes all reported concerns of animal cruelty seriously," said Melissa Kosowan, the organization's acting associate director of communications. She added that the OSPCA is following up accordingly.

"As this is an open investigation, we can't share details at this time to maintain the integrity of the investigation. We want to reassure the public that the dogs are our top priority," she added.

The dogs belong to an operation called Windrift Adventures, located about 40 kilometres north of Barrie, Ont. Over the weekend, guests of the company posted several videos to social media that show multiple dogs chained to poles outside. In one video, a dog appears to have an injury on its left front leg.

The customers were directed to Windrift Adventures by a Toronto-based booking company called Toronto Adventures Inc.

Attempts to reach Toronto Adventures were unsuccessful, but in a statement posted to its website, the company said it takes pride in ensuring that no animals are ever mistreated for the purposes of any of its events or the events of companies it subcontracts.

"We've been made aware that one of the dogs had a sore on his/her leg via a concerned participant in one of our events, we've contacted Windrift Kennels to make sure the dog is being appropriately taken care of," the statement said.

It adds that Toronto Adventures Inc. will be requesting an additional inspection of the Windrift Kennels to assure that their dogs are healthy and being treated appropriately. If it turns out that any dogs are being mistreated, the company will ends its relationship with Windrift Kennels, the statement said.