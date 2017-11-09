A woman who suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle collision involving a dump truck has died, according to Durham police.

The 35-year-old woman, identified as Stacey Rinaldi, died Wednesday at a Toronto-area trauma centre, a Durham police news release said.

Emergency responders were called to the scene at Harmony Road and Tennyson Avenue around 8:20 a.m. on Monday. A loaded dump truck "somehow collided with four other vehicles," Durham Const. George Tudos told CBC Toronto later that day.

When officers arrived, they found a woman trapped in one of the vehicles. She had to be extricated and was rushed to hospital.

Another woman and a two-month-old baby were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Tudos said.

Harmony Road was shut down for several hours for the police investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Traffic Services Branch at 888-579-1520, ext. 5226, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-222-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward, police said.