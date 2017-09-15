Police in Durham are now officially investigating the torso found in Oshawa Harbour earlier this week as a homicide, and are asking members of the public to stop sharing photographs from the scene on social media to avoid compromising their investigation.

Durham homicide detectives are probing the case as the eighth homicide of the year.

Police were called to the Simcoe Street South and Harbour Road area in Oshawa around 8:30 p.m. Monday after a fisherman discovered the torso floating near the lighthouse.

On Wednesday, police said the results of an autopsy were "inconclusive," and the cause of death could not be determined. There was "evidence of trauma to the victim," police said Wednesday, adding that further testing would be conducted to try to identify the victim and determine a DNA profile.

On Friday, police said the identity of the victim "remains unknown."

Investigators are still going through missing person reports from other police services.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Durham homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520 and look for Det. Short at ext. 5407 or Det. Dorego at ext. 5319. Anonymous tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.