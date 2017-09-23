A teenager has been transported to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Oshawa.

Police were called to the scene in the Simcoe St. and Wellington Ave. just after 4 p.m. Saturday, Durham Regional Police Const. George Tudos told CBC Toronto.

An air ambulance had originally been called to airlift the teen to hospital but was later cancelled.

Police are not yet releasing the teen's age or gender.

Tudos told CBC Toronto the exact extent of the teen's injuries hasn't been determined, but that they were taken to a Toronto hospital says they were significant.

Police are now searching for a suspect they say fled the area in a vehicle. No further description is available.

Officers remain at the scene which is closed for the investigation, and are speaking with witnesses.