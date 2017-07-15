Durham Regional Police are trying to locate suspects after two separate stabbings in Oshawa sent two young men to hospital on Friday night.

Staff Sgt. Randy Norton, acting duty inspector for Durham Regional Police Service, said Saturday that police have identified a potential suspect in the stabbing that occurred around midnight in a parking lot near the Children's Arena, a hockey rink at 155 Arena St., in Oshawa.

Police are trying to locate the suspect because investigators would like to talk to him about the stabbing. No name was released.

Victim walked to fire hall

In that incident, a man, 25, was stabbed multiple times outside in the parking lot, then made his way to a local fire hall, where firefighters called police and paramedics.

The man was rushed to Lakeridge Health in Oshawa in critical condition with stab wounds. He was then was taken for further treatment to St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, where he is now listed in stable condition.

Victim found after disturbance

In an earlier incident, police were called to a residence on Nonquon Road at about 10:30 p.m. for a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found a man, 20, with obvious stab wounds.

The man was taken to Lakeridge Health in Oshawa and is considered to be in fair condition. His injuries are minor.

"Both victims are expected to live," Norton said.

Police said the stabbings, although they occurred less than two hours apart, are unrelated.

Norton said police are asking for the public to help in both incidents. Anyone with information about the stabbings is urged to call Durham Regional Police Service.