Police in Oshawa have launched a homicide investigation after a man found suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment building hallway died of his injuries.

Officers with Durham Regional Police were called to a building on Quebec Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for the sound of a gunshot. That's where they found a man in his 20s in the hallway.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital, but he later died of his injuries.

Investigators are still trying to confirm the man's identity. Officers have canvassed the area but are not releasing any suspect information.