One man is in hospital in life-threatening condition after jumping from a second-storey window to escape a house fire in Oshawa early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home at 32 Brock Street W. shortly after 2 a.m. for reports of a fire.

A Durham Regional Police officer arrived to find a man on fire on the front lawn. He grabbed a fire extinguisher from his cruiser to douse the flames, police told CBC Toronto.

The man was rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto on an emergency run and is in life-threatening condition, police said.

Three others were taken to Oshawa General Hospital for smoke inhalation. The Red Cross is securing emergency shelter for them.