Police in Durham Region have arrested a teenager in connection with a fatal stabbing of a youth in a commercial plaza in Oshawa Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing around 3 p.m. near Taunton and Harmony roads.

The victim, a 17-year-old male, was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Homicide investigators say the suspect fled the scene on foot. The 16-year-old male was arrested a short time later at a nearby residence. No charges have been laid at this time.

This is the first homicide of 2018 in Durham Region.

The homicide unit is investigating the incident and urging anybody who may have witnessed it to contact them.