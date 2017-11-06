A female suffered life-threatening injuries in a mutli-vehicle collision near Oshawa, Durham police said Monday.

Officers were called to the crash scene at Harmony Road and Tennyson Avenue at 8:20 a.m.

A loaded dump truck "somehow collided with 4 other vehicles," said Durham police Const. George Tudos.

When officers arrived, they found a female trapped in one of the vehicles who had to be extricated by emergency crews. She was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, he said.

There was also another female and a two-month old baby with minor injuries that were transported to a local hospital for treatment, said Tudos.

He was unable to provide specific ages for the females taken to hospital.

Harmony Road will be shut down for several hours in the area for collision reconstruction, according to police.