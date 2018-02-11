A man, 25, was rushed to a trauma centre early Sunday after an altercation in Oshawa left him with "severe, severe" injuries, Durham police said.

The altercation occurred shortly before 1 a.m. at a residence in the area of King Street East and Salon Street.

Durham police said the victim made his away outside of the home to a nearby street, where a passerby saw his injuries and called police.

Police and paramedics went to the scene. The man was initially taken to Lakeridge Health, but was transferred to the trauma centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto shortly afterwards.

According to Staff Sgt. Paul Cummins, spokesperson for Durham Regional Police, the victim's injuries were mostly to the upper body.

Investigators were on scene Sunday speaking to several witnesses, but no information about possible suspects has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police's Oshawa detective office.