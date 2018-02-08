The Ontario Provincial Police says there's "insufficient evidence" to support laying criminal charges against Ontario's troubled air ambulance service.

The OPP launched their investigation into possible criminal activity inside the agency six years ago at the request of the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care.

Ornge, paid by the province to operate a non-profit air medical rescue and transport service, had fallen under clouds of controversy over high salaries and questionable spending and business practices.

The OPP probe was launched to investigate "financial irregularities" on the advice of forensic auditors who had examined the agency's books, a source told CBC News in 2012.

Lengthy paper trail

What followed was a lengthy, complicated dive into Ornge's agreements with the ministry, internal corporate structure, and arrangements with aircraft vendors.

"We had to consider if it was fraud we were looking for, breach of trust, theft, [or] misappropriation of funds," OPP Staff Sgt. Carolle Dionne told CBC Toronto.

"It was really challenging. It required over 1700 hours of time to complete this," she said of the investigation.

In all, the probe cost about $250,000 and saw police review 41 gigabytes of information, including 97,000 documents and 500,000 emails.

Interviews also slowed OPP investigators down, with the "majority" of their nearly 60 interview subjects requesting the presence of a lawyer, said Dionne.

"After getting all of that, we still had insufficient evidence to support laying the charges," she said.

Other jurisdictions have 'mechanisms' in place

When asked about the OPP's conclusions from the probe, Dionne said the police service can't "second-guess" how the Ontario government manages agencies like Ornge.

However, she did say that during the course of the investigation, the OPP did "learn much about how other jurisdictions manage their respective agencies," saying that places like Quebec and New York City have "very stringent processes and mechanisms that may have applications for the government of Ontario."

The OPP investigation isn't the only probing that Ornge has faced in recent years.

A 2013 Ornge helicopter crash in Moosonee, Ont., that killed four people resulted in an investigation by the Transportation Safety Board.

The Transportation Safety Board released this picture of the Ornge helicopter crash site near Moosonee in 2013. (Transportation Safety Board of Canada)

The result was 14 recommendations aimed primarily at Transport Canada, which the Transportation Safety Board took to task for not intervening despite being aware of Ornge's inability "to comply with regulations or comply with its own internal policies."

Ornge was also handed seven directives to improve safety as a result of the crash after federal investigators found the agency failed to protect the safety of the two pilots flying the helicopter.

That same crash also prompted a separate investigation from the Federal Ministry of Labour, who laid 17 labour code charges against Ornge in 2014, many of which related to rules around rookie pilots flying together.

Ornge was ultimately cleared of negligence in November 2017.