An air ambulance landed at a Newmarket mall Friday morning after an incident that injured at least one person.
Ornge Air said in a tweet that they landed at Upper Canada Mall around 7:50 a.m. to transport a patient to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.
They described it as a "suspected road rage incident."
Information about the patient and their condition is not known at this time.
More to come.
