It was a practice like no other for the young players from the Scarborough Minor Football Association.

Instead of their usual drills, the boys took a call from a local hero: Orlando Franklin, player with the Los Angeles Chargers and the new owner of their football association.

Raised in Toronto, Franklin announced his purchase of the Scarborough Minor Football Association on Monday. It's the same program he played in as a child before moving to Florida in high school.

The stunned young players took turns chatting with Franklin on speakerphone. "What position do you play?" asked nine-year-old Gregory Sutton.

"Quarterback and running back," responded Franklin.

Gregory Sutton was excited, if a little stunned, after hanging up with Franklin, who recently purchased the Scarborough Thunder. (CBC)

"Hello Mr. Franklin...." began 13-year-old James Parchment.

"You don't have to call me Mr. Franklin, you can just call me Orlando," said Franklin. "You know, I started off playing Scarborough Thunder also."

In a statement about the purchase, Franklin said he would like to buy land to build a new indoor training facility for the football association.

"I believe the Scarborough Thunder's a great organization," said Franklin during the call. "I believe it's made me and moulded me into the person that I am today."

If Franklin sees his plan through, the young football players might be making the move to a brand-new facility. (CBC)

Parchment and Sutton were all smiles after getting off the phone.

"That was really cool, to talk to an NFL player who was on Thunder," said Sutton.

"It's great to learn from his experiences," said Parchment.

The young players won't have to wait long to learn more. Franklin is scheduled to visit the team in person later this month.