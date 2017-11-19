Santa Claus has come to town on Sunday and the president of Canada's longest running parade that features the big guy in the red suit says the event is magical every year.

Peter Beresford, who saw his first parade when he was eight years old, says it never gets old.

"Well, you know, it doesn't," he told CBC's Here and Now on Friday.

"It's the smiling faces on the children sitting at the side of the sidewalk, watching in awe the magic of the Santa Claus Parade. It doesn't get old."

Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, with his nose so bright, is there. (TPSMotorSquad/Twitter)

"For me, the fun is watching even grandparents and their children and their grandchildren, all standing three generations. They keep coming back because of the magic of Santa."

Thousands of people are watching The Original Santa Claus Parade as it makes its way along the 6.5 kilometre route downtown. It got underway at 12:30 p.m. as Mayor John Tory and the crowd at the start shouted "Ho Ho Ho!"

"The magic of the parade brings out the child in all of us," Beresford said. "Every place is a front row seat. And the important thing for everybody to remember is, the tickets to the show are free."

Beresford said upside down clowns were part of the first parade he saw.

"I was absolutely in awe," he said.

The parade kicked off at 12:30 p.m. at Bloor and Christie Streets. (Yanjun Li/CBC )

This year, Santa's float is about 12 metres, or 42 feet long. "It is the most impressive float that we have ever built in my 35 years. And what a perfect way for the star to arrive," he said.

The parade is featuring at least 25 floats and 21 marching bands. One float celebrates Canada's upcoming appearance in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The parade started at Bloor and Christie Streets. It is travelling along Bloor Street to University Avenue. From there, it goes south on University Avenue to Wellington Street, then travels east on Wellington.

Then, the parade heads south on Yonge Street before heading east on Front Street. It ends at the intersection of Front and Jarvis Streets at the St. Lawrence Market.

This year marks the 113th year for the annual holiday parade.