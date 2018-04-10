Organ transplant recipients 'pay it forward' at Dundas station to inspire others to register

Seven years ago tomorrow, Helen Farinha received a gift she can never repay — a new heart.

"Seven years later it still is very overwhelming," Farinha told CBC Toronto during an organ donor registry awareness event at Dundas subway station on Tuesday morning.

"Everything I do is to honour my donor."

The event, which was put on by Trillium Gift of Life Network — the provincial body responsible for organ donation in Ontario — consisted of organ transplant recipients holding doors for rush hour commuters and handing out toy hearts as an act of kindness, or a way to "pay it forward," Farinha explains.

Helen Farinha hands out toy hearts to commuters at Dundas station as part of a 'Be A Donor Month.' The event that aims to create awareness around registering to consent to be a donor. (John Hanley/CBC)

April is 'Be a Donor Month'

As April is "Be A Donor Month" the idea for the public outreach was meant to "make a lot more noise" to educate people about the importance of registering as an organ donor, said the organization's president and CEO Ronnie Gavsie.

"When people are standing here and asking people to join the donor nation, and they have had a second chance at life because of organ donation it makes a big difference," she said.

Ronnie Gavsie, president and CEO of Trillium Gift of Life Network, says over 15,000 people are on the wait list for a transplant in Ontario. (John Hanley/CBC) "They would not be standing here otherwise."'

Over 15,000 people are on the wait list for a transplant in Ontario, with, on average, one person dying every three days "just waiting," said Gavsie.

Some 32 per cent of eligible donors are registered to do so in Ontario. That figure is twice what it was 10 years ago. But "we still don't have a culture of donation," Gavsie said, adding that 56 per cent of eligible donors are registered in the U.S.

In Toronto, the figure is closer to 22 per cent.

Boulet 'an example to all Canadians'

However, on Sunday, as Canada was reeling from the news of the horrific bus crash that claimed the lives of 15 people in Saskatchewan, details began to emerge about the organ donations of Humboldt Broncos player Logan Boulet.

Neil Langevin, Boulet's godfather, said in a statement that six people were set to receive the "gift of life" from the young man, and his other organs would be donated to science.

According to Gavsie, on that day Trillium saw a "dramatic uptick" in registrations in Ontario — 182 compared to 30 on the previous Sunday.

Humboldt Broncos player Logan Boulet, 21, had recently signed an organ donation card and was kept on life support while matches were found for his organs. He was expected to save the lives of at least six people. (SJHL)

Gavsie said that Boulet, who had signed up as an organ donor on his 21st birthday just a few weeks before the crash, "has left a legacy, and he is an example to all Canadians."

"What makes Logan different, and such a hero, is that 90 per cent of Canadians say they believe in organ donation, but only 20 per cent have registered," Gavsie explained.

"Logan actually acted, he did not procrastinate — he is truly a hero."