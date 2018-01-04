Three people have been critically injured after a head-on collision in Orangeville early Thursday morning, according to police.
Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to a serious collision on Highway 10 between Campbell Road and 10 Sideroad around 5:45 a.m.
COLLISION: #Hwy10 between Campbell Rd and 10 Sideroad #Orangeville - 2 vehicles blocking the road. #OPP on scene. ^ag—
OPP said their preliminary investigation revealed two vehicles collided head-on.
Three people were transported by Dufferin paramedics to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Highway 10 between Hockley Road and 10 Sideroad has been closed, and will remain closed for several hours, as police continue to investigate.
UPDATE:COLLISION: #Hwy10 CLOSED between Hockley Rd and 10 Sideroad #Orangeville - Reopening time unknown. @OrangevillePS ^ag pic.twitter.com/MvXwjXbjd1—
