Three people have been critically injured after a head-on collision in Orangeville early Thursday morning, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to a serious collision on Highway 10 between Campbell Road and 10 Sideroad around 5:45 a.m.

COLLISION: #Hwy10 between Campbell Rd and 10 Sideroad #Orangeville - 2 vehicles blocking the road. #OPP on scene. ^ag — @OPP_COMM_CR

OPP said their preliminary investigation revealed two vehicles collided head-on.

Three people were transported by Dufferin paramedics to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Highway 10 between Hockley Road and 10 Sideroad has been closed, and will remain closed for several hours, as police continue to investigate.