Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a crash involving a dump truck and six other vehicles in Orangeville that killed one person and left seven others injured.

Officers from the Caledon detachment of the OPP responded to the collision at Highway 10 and County Road 109 just before 5 p.m.

Police say a driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. There's no word yet on the extent of the seven other people's injuries.

OPP have closed the following roads for the investigation:

County Road 109 at Willoughby Road

Mccanell Avenue at Jay Crescent

Highway 10 at Highway 9

Highway 10 at Highpoint Side Road