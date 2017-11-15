Ontario Provincial Police launched a commercial vehicle safety blitz on Wednesday in the Greater Toronto Area.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP's Highway Safety Division said the idea is to spread awareness of the importance of road safety.

Schmidt said he will drive an OPP transport truck on GTA highways on Wednesday morning to see for himself how vehicles are sharing the road.

"We've obviously seen some pretty big collisions in the last little while involving transport trucks and the ensuing traffic delays and road closures that come as a result of that. We certainly don't want to see that continue," Schmidt told CBC Toronto.

"We just want to get some more awareness out there about the importance of everybody sharing the road. Transport trucks, four wheelers and cars and everyone, they are all trying to make their destinations and deliveries.

"We want to make sure we all will get there in reasonable time without unnecessary crashes that affect so many more people than just those involved."

The OPP blitz will get underway at Highway 401 westbound at Trafalgar Road in Milton at the commercial vehicle safety inspection scales, Schmidt said.