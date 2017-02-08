​Ontario Provincial Police say they will be reviewing approximately 4,000 sexual assault investigation reports that were designated as "unfounded."

Commissioner Vince Hawkes says the review will cover allegations made between 2010 and 2014.

The announcement follows a report by the Globe and Mail that the newspaper says exposed deep flaws in the way investigators treat sexual assault allegations.

The Globe says that as a result of its investigation, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has called on police to reassess how they manage sex-assault complaints.

Hawkes says the OPP takes all reports of sexual assault and violence seriously and "uses all resources necessary to conduct complete, thorough and professional investigations."

He says the OPP will examine the cases over the next several weeks and release a statement at the conclusion of the review, which will include a summary of the analysis.