Ontario's police watchdog investigating after OPP chase ends in crash, 3 injured

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a pursuit by the Ontario Provincial Police ended in a crash in northwest Toronto that injured three people.

Vehicle crashed near Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West following the chase

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a chase by the Ontario Provincial Police ended in a crash that seriously injured two men. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Toronto paramedics said two men were found with non-life-threatening injuries at Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West at about 2:30 a.m.. The two were taken to a trauma centre. Paramedics said a third person was also taken to a local hospital. 

One officer who suffered minor injuries has gone to hospital, according to the OPP.

The Special Investigations Unit investigates all reports involving police where there is death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault. 

