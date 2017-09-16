An Ontario Provincial Police officer suffered minor injuries after a driver crashed into the back of his stopped cruiser early Saturday.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, said the crash occurred at about 2:40 a.m. on Highway 404 near the Bethesda Side Road overpass.

The officer was taken to hospital and has since been released. The other driver was not injured.

Cruiser sustained 'significant' damage

Schmidt said the officer was inside his vehicle, which was stopped to block a lane of traffic on the highway, when the driver struck the cruiser, causing "significant" damage to the back end.

At the time, the officer was helping other officers who were conducting an investigation. His vehicle was flashing its emergency lights when hit from behind.

"The emergency equipment was activated," he said. "No serious injuries sustained in this case but it certainly could have been a lot worse."

Schmidt described the driver as "distracted" and "inattentive."

He said drivers should remember that under provincial legislation they are required to slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles on highways.