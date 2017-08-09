Police are looking for members of what they call a "mob" of motorcyclists who took over sections of several southern Ontario highways on the weekend, smoking their tires, popping wheelies and halting traffic.

Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for witnesses after receiving multiple complaints about a large group of motorcyclists travelling together on Sunday afternoon on highways 409, 401, 403, the Queen Elizabeth Way, the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Expressway.

OPP appealing for witnesses in motorcycle mob activities over the weekend

Call 416-317-8250 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS with info pic.twitter.com/Y9PxokGqKu — @OPP_HSD

The dozens of riders caused major traffic delays and shut down sections of one of the highways, police said in a news release Wednesday.

"The actions of these riders jeopardized the safety of all road users by increasing the risk of collisions, as well as frustrating drivers which may lead to road rage incidents," the release said.

A Facebook event page called "Ride of the 6ix" indicates that a group motorcycle ride was organized for Aug. 6. Police would not confirm whether that event being is being investigated specifically.

"There is no place for groups like this to hijack our highways," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, who appealed to the riders to turn themselves in.

"Speak to a lawyer, come forward, make contact," he said.

Police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that can identify the motorcyclists and their vehicles. Dashcam footage, photos and video are all welcome, they say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 416-317-8250 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).