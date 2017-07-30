Ontario Provincial Police say a Toronto man has died after a stabbing in Bolton this weekend.

The man has been identified Alexander Lemon, 30.

In a news release, the OPP said it has two men and a woman in custody in connection with the stabbing and police are seeking a fourth suspect, a woman.

No charges have been laid yet.

The OPP said its Caledon detachment received a call at 2:33 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a stabbing at the corner of Highway 50, or Queen Street South, and Ellwood Drive in Bolton.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Lemon suffering from obvious trauma. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

An autopsy of his body is expected to be performed on Sunday in Toronto.

Victim, 2 men, 2 women involved in fight

The OPP said its preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and two men and two women were involved in a fight before he was fatally injured.

"Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to public safety as a result of this incident," the OPP said in a news release.

The OPP's criminal investigation branch is investigating, with the help of the force's Caledon detachment major crime unit, central region support team, central region forensic identification unit, emergency response team, and canine unit.

Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can also submit information online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.