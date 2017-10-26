Four truck drivers face multiple criminal charges in connection with four transport truck collisions over the summer that led to the deaths of 10 people, and injured dozens.

Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday morning during a news conference they have completed their investigations into four separate crashes that were "particularly tragic."

OPP commissioner J.V.N. "Vince" Hawkes told reporters they all share a number of common elements.

"Each of these collisions resulted in a catastrophic crash scene that claimed the life of more than one person," he said.

Smoke rises above the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 401 in Port Hope, Ont., on Aug. 3. (Pascal Marchand/CBC)

The most recent incident occurred on Aug. 3 along eastbound Highway 401 near County Road 28 in Port Hope, Ont.

A transport truck "failed to slow down" as it approached the construction zone, Hawkes explained.

"His truck came crashing into the end of the traffic queue, resulting in the cab of the truck, two passenger vehicles becoming totally engulfed in flames," he said.

Both a 26-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, who were inside the vehicles, were killed. Two others were seriously injured.

The driver of the transport truck, a man, 56, of Brampton, is charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing death.

Driver charged in 6-vehicle crash near Chatham

Another truck driver is facing several charges for a six-vehicle crash that killed a mother and her son near Chatham, Ont., this summer.

The collision happened on the afternoon of July 30 along Highway 401 near Dillon Road. Traffic was stopped due to a separate crash in the eastbound lanes.

Lacie Brundritt, 42, and her son Kyle, 14, were killed in a six-vehicle crash on Highway 401 on July 30. (Families First)

Lacie Brundritt, 42, and her son Kyle, 14, were in a pickup truck with two other people when a tractor trailer heading west collided with several vehicles around 4:40 p.m., according to OPP.

The pickup truck, which was hauling a camper trailer, was "crushed upon impact," Hawkes said.

"The transport truck then mounted the pickup truck and the two vehicles continued to collide with five other vehicles before finally colliding with another transport truck in the line of that traffic," he added.

Brundritt's husband, 39, and other son, 12, were also in the pickup truck when it was struck from behind. They were seriously injured.

The family was on their way home from a camping trip.

The transport truck driver, a 54-year-old man of Brampton, is charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

More to come