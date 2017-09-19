The Ontario Provincial Police will announce numerous arrests Wednesday related to coordinated stunts and major highway blockages in the GTA.

Back in August, a group of motorcyclists took over a number of major highways, performing stunts and hindering traffic.

The OPP will reveal Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act charges against several individuals and provide details on the first-of-its-kind investigation.

Police will also show vehicles they seized in the investigation.

The media conference will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Vaughan.