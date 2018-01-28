Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a double homicide after the remains of two people from St. Catharines, Ont., were found in cottage country.

Police said the remains belong to Deidra Ann Smith, 35, and Ghislain (Justin) Robichaud, 34.

In a news release , the OPP said the remains were discovered in the area of Glamor Lake Road in Highlands East Township, southeast of Haliburton, Ont., last Sunday on Jan. 21, 2018. Glamor Lake Road connects to Highway 503.

Police set up tip line

The OPP said its Haliburton Highlands crime unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the remains. OPP Det.-Insp. Jim Gorryis in charge of the investigation.

Police said information will be released as it becomes available.

The OPP has set up a tip line for the case. Anyone with information is asked to call at 1-844-677-5010, or the Haliburton Highlands OPP at (705) 286-1431.

Members of the public who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.khcs.ca.