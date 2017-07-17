Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a crash east of Haliburton that left two people dead — a Toronto paramedic and his partner — and two others critically injured on the weekend.

In a news release, the OPP said George Eliadis, 52, and Shari Keyes-Williams, 42, were killed after a vehicle crashed into a group of motorcyclists on Highway 118 in Haliburton County on Saturday evening. The couple were from Uxbridge, Ont. Friends and coworkers also identified the pair.

According to the OPP, a Chrysler PT Cruiser was travelling eastbound when it crossed the centre line and collided with four out of seven motorcyclists travelling westbound in a group.

The crash happened between Trappers Trail and Essonville Line in Highlands East Township, which is located north of Peterborough. Police received a call about the crash at about 5:05 p.m.

The two injured motorcyclists suffered serious life-threatening injuries. The male driver of the PT Cruiser sustained minor injuries.

The OPP did not say if charges will be laid.

Highway 118 was closed in the area for several hours while officers investigated the crash.

Anyone with any information about the crash is urged to call the OPP's Haliburton Highlands Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.