A 3D facial reconstruction — a combination of artistry and forensic anthropology — has led to dozens of tips in a mysterious decades-old death in Algonquin Park, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Last month, the force revealed the reconstruction of a man whose remains were first discovered back in April 1980 by a hiker.

That discovery led to a police search of the area near Whitney, Ont., soon after, which uncovered a size 11 boot, a black sleeping bag, a pair of Levi's jeans, a camp stove and a wallet with no identification.

After another search of the area 15 years later uncovered more of the man's remains, forensic anthropological analysis painted a picture of who he was: A Caucasian man around 18 to 29 years old with long blond or brown hair and a slim build.

Information recovered from the scene and a stamp found in the man's wallet led analysts to determine that his death occurred between July 1, 1971 and the spring of 1978.

But while his identity and cause of death remain a mystery, the OPP hopes that will change thanks to an outpouring of information and renewed interest in the case.

36 fresh tips from the public

To date, the OPP missing persons' hotline has received 36 fresh tips from the public, the force announced this week.

But does that mean they're any closer to solving the mystery?

"The OPP and the Missing Persons & Unidentified Bodies unit will conduct a full and complete investigation into all of the new information that has come in, and that continues to come in," said spokesperson Sgt. Crystal Jones.

Jones could not divulge details about the new information.

"We are extremely hopeful some of the new information will lead us to identify this person — and also to help us understand what led to his death," Jones said.