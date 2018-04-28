Whitby man, 29, dead after vehicle smashes into concrete guard rail in Mississauga

A Whitby, Ont. man, 29, is dead after a vehicle believed to be travelling the wrong way on Highway 403 in Mississauga struck a concrete guard rail early Saturday.

The fatal single vehicle crash occurred after the vehicle was reportedly travelling eastbound in the westbound express lanes through the city, north of Eglinton Avenue, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for OPP's Highway Safety Division.

"The collision was absolutely catastrophic. It was devastating. The driver was killed on impact," Schmidt said on Saturday. "It's absolutely tragic."

OPP called before crash occurred

Police were called to the scene for a possible wrong way driver at 3:24 a.m. before the collision. The man, the vehicle's sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Sadly, before the officers could get into position to intercept this vehicle, the collision took place, killing the driver," Schmidt said.

Next of kin have been notified.

OPP will look at whether alcohol, or any other type impairment, was a factor in the crash. Roads were dry at the time, he said.

'We do not have answers'

Police also need to determine where, how and why the vehicle got onto the highway.

"At this point, we do not have answers," Schmidt said.

Highway 403.closed for hours to allow officers to investigate, has been reopened.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or who has dashboard camera video of the incident is urged to call the OPP's Port Credit detachment at (905) 278-6131.