The Ontario Provincial Police have seized more than 1000 kilograms of pure cocaine in what the police force is describing as the "largest single drug seizure in OPP history."

The seizure took place in the course of a multi-jurisdictional investigation that followed the cocaine from its origin in Argentina to the Port of Montreal, where it was sent to Ontario to be distributed.

The OPP estimate that the 1,062 kilograms of cocaine seized would have a $250 million street value once cut.

In addition to the OPP, the Canadian Border Services Agency, Peel Regional Police, and Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) all collaborated on the investigation, which was called Project Hope.

As a result, three men are facing charges of importation and possession with the purpose of trafficking.