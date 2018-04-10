Man, 20, in custody after OPP chase ends with car crashing into pole near Pearson Airport

A Brampton man, 20, is in custody after a police chase from Brampton to Mississauga ended when an allegedly stolen vehicle crashed into a pole near Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

The man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, is facing a charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division.

Schmidt said the incident began at about 1:30 a.m. when a vehicle failed to stop at an OPP ride spot check at Highway 410 and Queen Street East in Brampton. Officers were set up on a highway ramp.

Police arrested the man while he was on a Mississauga transit bus. 'I was not driving,' he said he was led away. (Tony Smyth/CBC) Officers tried to stop the vehicle, which continued on Highway 410 to Highway 401, and then chased it. It "came to a rest," according to Schmidt, after crashing into a pole near Renforth Drive and Highway 401.

The driver and passenger fled on foot. Officers arrested the passenger while he was on a Mississauga transit bus.

"I was not driving," he said he was led away.

Schmidt said police are continuing to investigate.

One of the men in the vehicle was reportedly injured but police did not say which one.

Toronto paramedics took a man to hospital, according to Steve Henderson, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

Henderson said the extent of the man's injuries and his condition are not known.

Schmidt said police are investigating a second allegedly stolen vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.