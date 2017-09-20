Ontario Provincial Police have laid dozens of charges after a three-month investigation into motorcycle stunt drivers around Toronto that partly relied on video the accused allegedly posted to social media showing off their illegal manoeuvres.

Motorcyclists performing dangerous stunts in large groups have been spotted around the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in recent years, including in a "mob" that caused major traffic delays around the GTA in August.

The stunt drivers have been captured on video performing wheelies at high speeds, cutting off drivers and even coming to a complete stop on major roadways.

OPP appealing for witnesses in motorcycle mob activities over the weekend

Call 416-317-8250 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS with info pic.twitter.com/dTS7zx1T9t — @OPP_HSD

"The danger that these rogue riders presented to themselves and to the unsuspecting drivers that they distracted, cut off, or when they totally stopped in a live lane, was beyond belief, said OPP Superintendent Alison Jevons.

"These stunts that self-servingly fueled their egos needed to be stopped before anyone was killed or maimed."

Jevons announced that 10 of those riders are facing a total of 35 criminal code charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief and flight while pursued by a peace officer.

The OPP seized five motorcycles in the investigation. (OPP)

Police also seized five motorcycles in the investigation, though three of the motorcyclists have not yet been arrested.

OPP officers also disrupted motorcycle stunt riders on 20 occasions since the investigation was launched.

'Project Saddle'

Police say the investigation — dubbed "Project Saddle" — was unlike any other investigation in the history of Canadian law enforcement, thanks largely to bountiful video evidence of the stunts posted to social media.

"They were basically recording the offences, posting to social media and bragging about it," said Detective Inspector Scott Naylor of the "wannabe" stunt drivers.

"We thank the participants for providing us with this evidence," Jevons added.

Investigators say the large scale rides are organized by motorcycle clubs that actively recruit members and plan the events. They even sell merchandise like t-shirts to fund their illegal activities, mimicking so-called outlaw motorcycle groups, according to police.

They say the investigation will continue.