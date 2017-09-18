Nearly two months after a veteran Toronto paramedic and his partner died when a car crossed the centre line on a Haliburton County highway and hit a group of motorcyclists, Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges.

A 38-year-old man from the Township of Hastings Highlands has been charged with careless driving, operating a vehicle without a licence and driving a vehicle that doesn't have a validated permit.

The accused was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser that was travelling eastbound on Highway 118 on July 15 when it crossed the centre line and collided with four out of seven motorcyclists travelling westbound in a group.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. between Trappers Trail and Essonville Line in Highlands East Township, north of Peterborough.

George Eliadis, 52, and Shari Keyes-Williams, 42, were killed. Two others suffered life-threatening injuries.

The accused sustained minor injuries.

Eliadis spent nearly three decades as a Toronto paramedic and is survived by a daughter, 13. He is remembered by his former colleagues as a dedicated paramedic whose passion for helping others continued until his death.

"He spent over 25 years saving people and bringing them back to life when he was on the road at work," said George Christopoulos, his friend since elementary school, recounting anecdotes about Eliadis bringing people from accident scenes to hospital or getting their pulse back at the scene.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Lindsay, Ont. courtroom on Nov. 2.