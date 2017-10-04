The province will create an emergency task force to help address the ongoing opioid crisis, the minister of health announced Wednesday.

The opioid task force, which will operate out of the health ministry's emergency operations centre, will include front-line harm reduction workers, emergency responders, mental health and addiction professionals, public health experts, other provincial ministries and municipal representatives, health-care groups and people who live with addiction.

The group will "provide government with the critical information that we need to tackle this public health emergency effectively and appropriately," Health Minister Eric Hoskins said Wednesday at Queen's Park.

The task force will also offer guidance on a targeted public education campaign about the risks associated with opioid use and how to protect against the risk of overdose and dependency.

But first, the province will provide all public health units with updated education materials so that every resident has access to the same information about opioid use and its risks. The province will also work with pharmacists to ensure they are getting information to patients each time they pick up an opioid prescription.

'There should be no wrong door'

The initiative builds on an announcement from the province in late August to invest some $222 million over three years to address opioid addiction. That money is to go toward improving access to harm-reduction services and addiction treatment, among other measures.

At that time, Ontario's chief coroner released updated figures on opioid-related deaths. Dr. Dirk Huyer said there were a total of 865 opioid deaths in the province in 2016, a 19 per cent increase from the previous year.

On Wednesday, Hoskins addressed those struggling with dependency.

"I have said this before and I will continue to say it: the lives of drug users and people living with addiction matter," he said.

"You are valued and you are important and you are not alone. You deserve high quality care that is dignified and compassionate. When you seek help there should be no wrong door."