Ontario Provincial Police and the Toronto Police Service have launched their annual safe driving campaign just in time for the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Operation Impact will crack down on what police call the "Big 4": inattentive, aggressive, impaired driving and drivers not wearing seatbelts.

"We just want to make sure drivers understand that they need to make proper and sound decisions for their safety, and their passenger's safety and the people they share the road with on the highway," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said he doesn't want to see any more fatalities this long weekend. (Paul Smith/CBC)

This year so far, 239 people have lost their lives from road collisions on OPP patrolled highways and Schmidt doesn't want to see any more fatalities this long weekend.

He advises drivers to:

Be aware of vulnerable road users such as motorcyclists and smaller vehicles

Check for cyclists and pedestrians when making turns or changing lanes

Avoid inattentive, aggressive and impaired driving

Buckle up

Specialized highway enforcement teams and traffic units will be in full force this long weekend and ride checks will be conducted.