Open Streets TO will cause headaches for drivers on Sunday as some major streets downtown will be closed for pedestrian traffic.

Significant portions of Bloor Street and Yonge Street will be closed for the event.

Bloor Street West will be closed from Montrose Avenue to Yonge Street and Yonge Street will be closed from Bloor Street to Queen Street, on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TTC service will also be impacted by the closures.

The 161 Rogers Road bus will divert to and from Ossington Station via Ossington Avenue and Dupont Street.

The event hosts several activity hubs at intersections on both Bloor and Yonge streets throughout the day.

The idea behind the event is to close the streets to cars to encourage physical activity and healthy recreation.

The year's second Open Streets TO event will be held in mid September.