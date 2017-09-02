This weekend is your last chance to enjoy what's left of summer in the city.

Although the forecast calls for chilly nights, your weekend days will be mostly sunny, so take advantage of the weather by visiting the various events happening around the city.

Those events may affect traffic, so watch out for road closures.

Swimming

What's open:

Splash pads will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will remain open through Sunday, Sept. 17.



Ten of the city's outdoor pools will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Alex Duff Memorial Pool, 779 Crawford St.

Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools, 1867 Lake Shore Blvd. E.

Grandravine Outdoor Pool, 23 Grandravine Dr.

Heron Park Outdoor Pool, 292 Manse Rd.

McGregor Park Outdoor Pool, 2231 Lawrence Ave. E.

Oriole Community Centre Outdoor Pool, 2975 Don Mills Rd.

Pine Point Outdoor Pool, 15 Grierson Rd.

Riverdale Park East Outdoor Pool, 550 Broadview Ave.

Sunnyside-Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool, 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

Wedgewood Park Outdoor Pool, 15 Swan Ave.



The city's other outdoor pools will close for the season at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Wading pools will also close for the season on Sunday afternoon.



All indoor pools will be closed on Labour Day.



Nine beaches will be open and supervised until 6 p.m. on Labour Day, weather permitting. Gibraltar Point Beach and Rouge Beach remain closed.



Attractions

For the last day of the CNE on Monday, the grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Labour Day Parade starts at 11 a.m. so watch out for road closures.

The last day to visit the CNE is Monday.

Other attractions that are open on Monday:

Fort York National Historic Site

The Art Gallery of Ontario

The Royal Ontario Museum

Canada's Wonderland

The Ontario Science Centre

Gardiner Museum

The Toronto Zoo

CN Tower

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada

Aga Khan Museum

Hockey Hall of Fame

Evergreen Brickworks

High Park Zoo

Major movie theatres

Shopping malls

Open

CF Toronto Eaton Centre (220 Yonge St.)

Yorkville Village (55 Avenue Rd.)

Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Ave. E.)

Toronto Premium Outlets (13850 Steeles Ave. West)

Square One Shopping Centre (100 City Centre Dr.)

Hillcrest Mall (9350 Yonge St.)

Promenade (1 Promenade Cir.)

Closed

Bayview Village (2901 Bayview Ave.)

CF Fairview Mall (1800 Sheppard Ave. E)

Dufferin Mall (900 Dufferin St.)

Scarborough Town Centre (300 Borough Dr.)

Sherway Gardens (25 The West Mall)

Yorkdale Shopping Centre (3401 Dufferin St.)

What else is closed?

Banks

LCBO and Beer stores

Most grocery stores

Library branches

Recreation programs at City of Toronto parks and recreation facilities

Canada Post

Government offices

Garbage collection

The TTC is running on holiday service. Go Transit is running a Sunday schedule on Monday.