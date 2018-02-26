An Ontario woman's credit rating has tanked since she stopped making her monthly payments on a home renovation loan after finding out the lender she was paying never actually funded it — and she might not be alone.

CBC Toronto has learned there are 120 other unfunded loans like hers across the country, with more than $1.2 million outstanding that consumers have to pay back to the same lender.

Amanda St Pierre needed an $11,000 loan to install a sump pump and do some preventative work on her basement after it flooded last spring.

In June 2017, the mother of five signed on to an agreement with Crelogix, a B.C.-based consumer financing company. In the agreement, Crelogix was supposed to pay her contractor, Clarke Basement Systems, upfront and then she would pay Crelogix back with interest monthly.

At first everything seemed fine.

The contractor did the work, St Pierre started making loan payments, but then in September she found out Crelogix went into receivership two weeks after agreeing to fund her loan, and never paid Clarke Basement Systems.

In an effort to ensure she only pays back her loan once, St Pierre stopped paying Crelogix last fall, even though the court-appointed receiver controlling the company and its debts told her she had to keep paying.

"I just want to do the right thing," St Pierre told CBC Toronto. "I want to pay these people that did the work, that deserve the money."

Amanda St Pierre bought the secluded, wooded land just a few months before her basement flooded last spring to help her family reconnect with their Indigenous roots. (Jon Castell/CBC)

She says she's set the money she owes aside until she's sure the contractor will get paid. But after she stopped paying Crelogix her credit rating started to fall.

"I worked 15 years after a domestic violence relationship to get good credit, to restore my life, to leave that in the past," said St Pierre. "They took that from me in three months."

St Pierre says her credit rating dropped by more than 100 points in that time, and she's been in the hospital twice from the stress, which exacerbated her heart condition.

She also had to re-mortgage her 83-acre property, north of Toronto, at a higher interest rate.

St Pierre bought the secluded, wooded land just a few months before the spring flooding to help her family reconnect with their Indigenous roots.

"It makes no sense to me, how they can expect me to pay someone who didn't pay," said St Pierre. "I'm being bullied for money they're not entitled to."

But it turns out there's a difference between what St Pierre considers right and what's legal in terms of her contract.

Crelogix assigned right for repayment

After reviewing the receivership documents and St Pierre's contract, Tony Duggan, a law professor at the University of Toronto, says St Pierre is still obligated to pay Crelogix.

He argues her contractor gave Crelogix the right to collect the payments and even though Crelogix failed to pay the contractor, she still legally has to fulfil her end of the contract.

Tony Duggan, a law professor at the University of Toronto, says the average person would have difficulty understanding the implications of the Crelogix contracts. (Lauren Pelley/CBC)

"That puts the merchants in a very difficult position, because they haven't been paid for the contracts that they sold to Crelogix, but Crelogix is still collecting the benefits under those contracts," Duggan told CBC Toronto.

Clarke Basement Systems confirmed to CBC Toronto that they have not been paid for the work on St Pierre's home.

"I hope we eventually get paid, but I've been told, 'Don't expect the money,'" said Don Clarke, the company's president.

And even though that seems wrong to St Pierre, Duggan says the contractor's situation isn't really her problem and she should just keep paying Crelogix.

Don Clarke, president of Clarke Basement Systems, confirmed to CBC Toronto that his company has not been paid for the basement work they did on Amanda St Pierre's home. (CBC)

It's an assessment that mirrors that of the court-appointed receiver.

"The key thing is the consumers should not really be impacted by this," said Tim Reid, managing director of Alvarez & Marsal, the receiver controlling Crelogix. "The consumers only have to pay once."

As the receiver, Reid says his firm is holding consumer loan payments like St Pierre's in trust until the courts decide whether merchants, like her contractor, have the right to the funds or not. In the meantime he urged consumers to continue making their loan payments to Crelogix.

St Pierre doesn't understand why the receiver didn't explain that situation to her when they asked for the loan payments.

"Ethically speaking, if I'm a receiver it's in my interest to convince a consumer to pay me," said St Pierre. "Presenting to me their case of why this is happening, they didn't do that."

So how was St Pierre supposed to make sense of this situation?

Duggan says "it's really quite tricky," and the average person would have difficulty understanding the implications of these contracts.

And St Pierre is likely not alone in that struggle.

120 similar unfunded loans across the country

Her loan is one of 32 across the country where the receiver considers the consumer late or overdue for payment to Crelogix.

So there might be others like St Pierre who aren't sure who they should be paying.

In total there are 121 loan agreements Crelogix never funded but the receiver is expecting to collect on. Those loans amount to more than $1.2 million in total payments the receiver still plans on collecting on behalf of Crelogix, according to the receiver's latest report.

Quebec and Alberta have the most outstanding loans at 38 and 35, while there are 23 in Ontario, including St Pierre's.

Crelogix owed $4.5M to secured creditors

She still doesn't understand why Crelogix agreed to fund her loan in the first place, if they didn't have the money to pay the contractor. The receiver's reports show that in June 2017 the company took on $3 million of new consumer loans without securing funding for them.

Crelogix had also owed roughly $4.5 million to secured creditors since at least late 2016, and because the company couldn't pay up last summer they went into receivership.

- Amanda St Pierre

To St Pierre that ongoing debt makes all the difference.

"They didn't give me the benefit of the knowledge they were struggling financially," said St Pierre, who referred to the lack of information as "misleading."

"It's up to a judge to decide whether the intent of that company was to mislead merchants and myself to enter into contracts," she added.

"If the judge says that I have to pay Crelogix then I'll pay."

