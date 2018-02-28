Though it may not look like winter in Orillia, Ont., the Ontario Winter Games are still slated to start there Thursday — thanks to some fast fixes.

The warm weather has forced some of the games' outdoor venues to change their plans.

Horseshoe Valley, which is hosting the cross-country skiing events, had to build and groom all new trails across the road from their regular ones. They became unusable after temperatures hit double digits and grass started showing.

A lone snowmobile sits in no snow at Horseshoe on Tuesday. The downhill ski area has a good base of snow, so the cross country ski trails for the games were built there. (Haydn Watters/CBC)

"This week was actually kind of the worst case scenario for us," said Val Coombs, Horseshoe's marketing manager. They couldn't make and truck over new snow because it isn't cold enough.

"Typically we might have to move the track just a little bit to avoid some areas but having to move the trails completely, that's something that was a shock for us."

'Hey, it's summer'

The resort has closed three of its downhill ski runs to accommodate the new trails — where the snow base is a lot better.

"We had to get a little creative," she said.

Still, the snow is wet and slushy, something competitors commented on as they trained on Wednesday.

Declan McClure preps before hitting the new cross country trails at Horseshoe Valley. He prefers skiing on real snow but trains with man-made snow at his club in Ottawa. If the weather stays warm, he is considering wearing a t-shirt while competing at the games. (Haydn Watters/CBC)

"At some points you're just skiing and it's not even snow, it's ice that has melted so it's a thin puddle," said Declan McClure, who trains with Nakkertok Nordic in Ottawa. "I think it will be a hard race with the conditions."

Carley Kiiskila trains with Big Thunder Nordic in Thunder Bay and is contemplating wearing shorts while racing.

"We're used to this nice –40 C weather, –30 C all the time, go race in –20 C but now it's like 10 C and I'm like, 'Hey, it's summer!'"

Thunder Bay cross country skiers Carley Kiiskila, left, and Brooke Ailey practice prior to their competition at the winter games. When the snow is slushy and sloppy, they know it is going to be a 'slow day.' (Haydn Watters/CBC)

Blue Mountain and Craigleith, two nearby ski hills hosting the games' downhill ski and snowboard events, said they both had a good enough snow base to make it work.

Piggybacking off Pyeongchang

The games bring 2,200 young athletes together from across the province to compete in different winter sports like hockey, ringette and curling. Most of the sports are held indoors, so there's no need for weather worries.

But Thursday's outdoor opening ceremonies did have to shift sites. The grass they were supposed to be held on at Orillia's Couchiching Beach Park is too muddy, so they were moved to a nearby parking lot.

Winter games general manager Michael Ladoucher has been monitoring the weather closely is optimistic everything will work out.

"Luckily we're able to kind of piggyback off of the Pyeongchang Olympics ... I think people are still in the mindset of winter, even though it may look more like spring or summer outside," he said.

The games run until Sunday, with venues in nearby communities including Barrie, Huntsville and Midland.