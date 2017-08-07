Environment Canada is assessing whether a second tornado touched down in Ontario's Muskoka region Friday evening.

The weather office says they're looking at damage to trees and some buildings in an area about 15 kilometres from Huntsville.

Environment Canada says it still has some work to do before it can say whether it was a second tornado.

On Saturday the weather office confirmed a tornado touched down on Fairy Lake near Huntsville.

Officials estimate the twister had speeds of 130 to 150 km/h.

Environment Canada confirmed on Saturday that a tornado touched down on Fairy Lake near Huntsville on Friday. (Kevin Walsh/Twitter)

The tornado moved through the area and did severe damage to some homes and trees in the vicinity.

The thunderstorms that moved through the region downed trees and knocked out power to about 13,000 Hydro One customers.

Many people had to do without electricity for much of Saturday.