Picture Toronto and Brampton as pockets of orange, surrounded by blue.

PC Leader Doug Ford and his team are dominating ridings in the 905 area code while scoring new support in Etobicoke, Scarborough and Willowdale. CBC News has projected his party will form a majority Ontario government.

The PCs' real power revealed itself in suburbs from Mississauga to Vaughan to Ajax, where Progressive Conservative candidates are leading or elected in nearly every riding.

Andrea Horwath's NDP, meanwhile, is swiping downtown Toronto seats that had been controlled by the Liberals for years, while the Liberals are holding out hope that they can keep some ridings red.

Here's are some major highlights from the vote:

Ford won in Etobicoke North — the heart of "Ford Nation" — in a landslide.

The NDP is sweeping Toronto's downtown core.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne is at risk of losing her seat.

Every major party campaigned hard in the Greater Toronto Area, knowing that winning in the most populous part of the province is key to capturing a majority.

In the final days of the race, pollsters reported PC support in Toronto's suburbs appeared solid. Darrell Bricker, the CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs tweeted that this made Ford "tough to beat." His prediction was right.

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford easily won Etobicoke, and most of the 905, too. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

The PCs seized all three Etobicoke seats, while scoring victories in Willowdale and north Scarborough.

However, PC candidates weren't even close in many downtown races.

Rob Ford, a former Toronto city councillor and the brother of late mayor Rob Ford, actually spent the least time in the downtown of all four party leaders, according to a CBC News map tracking the leaders' campaign stops.