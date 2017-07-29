Unionized ground crew workers will continue to walk picket lines this weekend at Toronto's Pearson International Airport after voting to reject a deal with their employer.

The airport has said the labour disruption could impact some flights and is asking passengers to check the status of their flights before heading out to catching a plane.

But so far, the labour dispute involving Swissport services has not created any major problems for passengers.

The striking workers include baggage handlers, cargo handlers, cabin cleaners, some employees who tow planes and other ground crew.

An Air Canada Dash 8-100 is seen taking off from Pearson International Airport on Friday. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

Swissport services several major airlines at the airport, including Air Transat, Sunwing Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Air France, KLM and Lufthansa.

Air Canada and WestJet are not serviced by Swissport.

Local 419, representing the workers, has said Swissport is attempting to impose a three-year wage freeze on the majority of the workers and require staff to work a minimum of 30 hours a week to qualify for full benefits.

Swissport claims it has bargained in good faith throughout contract talks.