Attorney General Yasir Naqvi is set to make an announcement this morning about the buying and selling of concert and other tickets in Ontario.
Naqvi will be joined by Kingston MPP Sophie Kiwala, who has introduced a private member's bill aimed at banning "scalper bots" that scoop up huge blocks of tickets, shutting out regular fans who are forced to go to expensive ticket resellers.
Last October, Naqvi promised that legislation would be introduced by this spring to try to protect consumers — although he admitted it would be tough to stop resellers operating in other jurisdictions.
Naqvi said he wanted to consult with colleagues in other jurisdictions like New York, which is also struggling with the issue.
